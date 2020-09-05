Bhubaneswar: Bollywood Actor Himansh Kohli has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor’s parents and and sister had tested COVID-19 positive last week, and he had been taking care of them since then.

The actor took to social media and shared the news on his official account and also mentioned that his family is on the road to recovery on Friday. He is currently on bed rest and wishes he had not been infected.

“By god’s grace and your prayers, my family has started showing signs of recovery and is getting better at a good speed. A lot of times, we think we have the best immunity, nothing can happen to us, we are a fighter, etc. and we think we are taking all precautions at a pro-level. While looking after my parents and sister, I started showing symptoms too and when I got checked for Covid-19 yesterday, I tested positive.”, the actor wrote on Instagram.

Kohli advised people not to take coronavirus lightly and stay safe. “I don’t want to scare you all since the recovery rate is extremely high. But, all I want to tell everyone is that everybody reacts to this virus in a different way. In fact, all 4 of us in the family have visibly different symptoms and effects caused due to the virus. So, don’t take it lightly and do everything in your power to safeguard yourself from it. I pray that it never reaches anyone of you, but, please be prepared, cause it can come from anywhere, and at anytime,” the 30-year-old actor also added.

The actor captioned the post with, “I have tested positive for #Covid19 and I’m on complete bed rest for the next 2 weeks. Please don’t be careless about prevention, you’ll wish every second that you weren’t infected. Please take care of yourselves and your family and avoid all bogus stigmas attached to the disease. 🙏🏻🌺”

He also shared three home remedies that are working for him. He wrote: “Sharing three things that are working for me as a remedy to the symptoms: First, hot water with lemon/turmeric – this along with normal water intake – please stay hydrated. Second, steam showers with one tab of Karvol Plus mixed in water. Third, multi-vitamins (especially C, D, and B12) for better immunity.”

The actor also wrote: “Don’t wait for the infection, start taking precautions. Please take care of yourself and your family.”