Mumbai: Retired Army officer turned Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal who has been part of various films, web series and Tv shows passed away due to Covid-19 complications at the age of 52 on Friday.

The news of his death broke out after filmmaker Vikram Bhatt took to his Instagram and mourned the loss of the actor .

“Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passes away. Taken from us by the cruel pandemic. I have done a lot of films with him and this doesn’t get closer home.

The days are turning into one long obituary and yet each life that we lose cannot be just a number. We cannot allow it to become a number. Each a special friend. May his soul rest in peace. ” He wrote .

Many Actors and Film Makers from the fraternity took to their social media to express their grieve on Bikramjeet’s death.

Bikramjeet who began his acting career in 2003 when he debuted in Bollywood with the movie Page 3.

Later, he acted in some major characters in various films. He has been a huge part of the television industry and has featured in shows like 24 alongside Anil Kapoor, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Hai Chahtein, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and many others. He was last seen on TV as King Dhananjay Mudriya in Tenali Rama and Web series ‘Special Ops’ on Hotstar.