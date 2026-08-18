Actor Ashwin Mushran’s car collides with scooter in Goa leaving 2 injured, driver booked

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Panaji: A road accident took place in which Actor Ashwin Mushran’s car collided with a scooter leaving two people injured in Goa’s Kushawati district.

The victims of this road accident are identified as a father and son duo. After the accident a case was registered against the actor’s driver, who was operating the car at the time of the accident.

The incident took place when Ashwin and his wife were travelling when a scooter coming from the opposite side and the actor’s car met with an accident.

Following the incident, argument took place and people confronted the actor and his wife for the incident, a video was also recorded and surfaced on social media.

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Actor Ashwin Mushran is a known face in the acting industry such as Indian cinema and television. He was featured in films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Fashion and Quick Gun Murugun.

As per reports, the actor has not yet released any official statement regarding the road accident or the action that has been taken by the police against the driver.

More details are awaited.