Actor Anubhav Mohanty not celebrating birthday today, releases video: Watch

Bhubaneswar: Today is Odia film actor cum Member of Parliament from Odisha Anubhav Mohanty’s birthday. However, the celebrity is not celebrating his birthday today. Rather he has released a video in Odia to convey his message that has gone viral on social media.

In the said video Anubhav has said that since last 3 and half years he is living as if he is dying on each passing day.

The actor also said that he will take re-birth on the day when he would get divorce. It is to be noted the Anubhav and his actress wife Barsha Priyadarshini are facing court trial these days as the actor has applied for divorce.

The actor said that since his paternal uncle (elder brother of his father) passed away he is not celebrating his birthday today.

Watch here the message of Anubhav Mohanty on his birthday today: