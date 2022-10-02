Actor Annu Kapoor duped of Rs. 4.36 lakh in online fraud

Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor was duped of Rs. 4.36 lakh to an online fraudster on Thursday. However, because of timely action taken by the police has ensured that he will get back Rs. 3.08 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

Reportedly, the veteran actor got a call from a man posing as an employee of the bank. He said that he needed to update his KYC details, after which the actor shared his bank details and One Time Password.

According to the Oshiwara police station official, sometime later, the caller transferred Rs. 4.36 lakh from Mr Kapoor’s account to two other accounts in two transactions. “However, the bank immediately called him up to inform him about the transaction and also told him his account was compromised,” said the official.

Soon, Annu Kapoor approached the police as well as the banks into which the money was transferred.

The police official further said, “Both the accounts have been frozen by these banks and Kapoor will get back ₹ 3.08 lakh. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions. Efforts are on to arrest the online fraudster.”