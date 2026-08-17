Actor Ananya Raj dies at 27 after battling health issues for over a year

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Mumbai: 27-year-old Bollywood, regional actress Ananya Raj is no more.

The tragic news comes as a shock after almost a month when her family informed about her passing away peacefully in sleep on July 15, 2026.

Sharing a statement via her Instagram handle, her family mentioned that she had been facing some difficult personal challenges and uneasiness due to physical and mental discomfort for the past one year

The family appealed for peaceful solitude during this difficult time to process their loss and remember the resilient human being.

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Ananya was featured in films such as 7 Hours To Go (2016), The Final Exit (2017) and Ghost (2019).

The model was also featured in a Telugu language film ‘Thaggede Le’ and numerous music videos.

AICWA also mourned demise, stating it as an ‘untimely and huge loss for the film industry and stated Ananya’s family informed the media of her passing a month later after she died.