Actor Aamir Khan meets CM Devendra Fadnavis for Paani Foundation in Mumbai

Advertisement

Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan was seen coming out of the State government office after meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai today. He was seen coming out of the State government office.

It is being reportedly said that Aamir met CM regarding his NGO, Paani Foundation that was founded to achieve their goal of drought-free and prosperous Maharashtra.

In the Paani Foundation website, the two founders, Aamir and Kiran Rao have wrote an inspiring message for the visitors of the website. The message reads, “Our core belief is that people can change their own destiny when they have the right knowledge and support. At Paani Foundation, we work to build this enabling ecosystem for water and farmer prosperity across Maharashtra.”

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Aamir Khan leaves the State government office after meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding his NGO Paani Foundation. pic.twitter.com/cvY7NXtwz1 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2026

Also Read: David Dhawan backs Govinda amid criticism over late arrivals on Film sets