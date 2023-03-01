‘Ab main solo raha nahi,’ jokes Sidharth Malhotra as paps ask to pose solo

Mumbai: Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are on a heart-melting spree with their adorable love story and cute wedding moments. Last night, Sidharth was spotted by the paparazzi at Karan Johar’s office. He posed with them for pictures, and then the paparazzi asked him to pose solo for the camera, to which he gave the best response.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and shared a video of the ‘Shershaah’ actor, who gave a witty reply on being asked to pose solo for the cameras.

When the photographers asked him to pose solo, he said: “Ab main solo raha nahi (I am not solo anymore).”

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer last month. On the work front, Sidharth will now be seen in his debut web series, ‘Indian Police Force’, which also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. He also has film ‘Yodha’ coming up.

