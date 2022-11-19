Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan engaged to boyfriend Nupur Shikhare; See pics

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has finally got engaged to her long time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on November 18, 2022. The couple held an engagement bash in Mumbai on Friday, and several celebrities graced the event.

Earlier, Ira and Nupur’s proposal video went viral on social media, where the man went on his knees to asking the star child for marriage.

Now, pictures and videos from Ira’s engagement bash is doing rounds on the Internet. In the shots, Aamir’s daughter can be seen donned in a red off-shoulder gown, while Nupur looked dashing in a black tux. Ira kept her makeup minimal and accessorized her dress with a simple black neck piece and earrings. The event was attended by many B-town celebs including Aamir’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, Ashutosh Gowariker, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others.

Here are some videos and photos from the event:

