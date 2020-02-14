Aamir Khan wishes to romance Kareena in every film

Aamir Khan Wants Romance With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Film

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) On the occasion of Valentines day on Friday, superstar Aamir Khan penned an adorable message for his “Laal Singh Chaddha” co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film… comes naturally to me…Love,” Aamir wrote on Instagram.

Along with the post, he also shared the upcoming film’s new poster in which Kareena can be seen hugging Aamir.

“Laal Singh Chaddha” is self-produced by Aamir, and directed by “Secret Superstar” maker Advait Chandan. The film is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit “Forrest Gump”, starring Tom Hanks. It will release on Christmas this year.

Apart from “Laal Singh Chaddha”, Aamir and Kareena have also shared screen space together in movies like “3 Idiots” and “Talaash”.

 

