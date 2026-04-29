Aamir Khan Relationship truth, talks about failed marriages

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Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has opened up about his personal life, relationships, and past regrets, revealing why his marriages with Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao did not last.

Speaking in a recent interaction, the actor shared that he is currently in a peaceful and happy phase of life with his partner Gauri Spratt and feels a sense of completeness. He acknowledged that while his previous relationships were meaningful and deep, they eventually failed due to his inability to balance personal life and professional commitments.

Aamir Khan admitted that one of the biggest mistakes of his life was not giving enough time to his family and close relationships. He revealed that he remained heavily focused on his career in filmmaking and acting for over three decades, which led to emotional distance from loved ones.

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The actor further stated that the COVID-19 pandemic gave him an opportunity to reflect on his life, during which he realised the importance of relationships and the time he had lost. He has since been trying to correct this mistake and prioritise his personal life.

Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta, and they have two children, Ira and Junaid. The couple separated in 2002. He later married Kiran Rao in 2005, and they parted ways in 2021. Despite the separation, both continue to co-parent their son Azad.