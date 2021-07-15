Aamir Khan Productions cast & crew denies littering Ladakh location during ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ shoot

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s production house has denied claims that the cast and crew of the actor-filmmaker’s upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha” littered Ladakh during an outdoor location shoot in the region.

A statement issued by Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) on its verified Instagram account reads: “To whomsoever it may concern: AKP would like to clarify that as a company we follow strict protocols for cleanliness in and around our shooting spaces.

“We have a team which makes sure that the location is trash free at all times. At the end of the day there is a re-check of the entire location. At the end of the entire schedule, we make sure that when we leave a location we leave it as clean, or cleaner than we found it.”

“We believe that there are some rumours/allegations about our location not being kept clean.

“We strongly deny such claims.

“Our location is always open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime that they like,” the statement concluded.

The issue was raised when certain netizens alleged on Twitter that the film unit had littered in the Wakha area of Ladakh while shooting in the region.