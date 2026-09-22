72nd National Awards 2026: Where and when to watch live ceremony

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New Delhi: The 72nd National Film Awards will be conferred on September 22 in Gujarat in a departure from tradition of being held in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will hand over the awards at Ekta Nagar, Kevadia.

92 film awards will be awarded at the ceremony that will celebrate the best in Indian cinema for the year 2024.

The ceremony will be live streamed on Doordarshan (DD) National YouTube channel from 3 PM on today.

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As per reports, Anant Nag of the Kannada film industry will also get the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024.

For the other big winners, Article 370 was given the Best Feature Film award and Yami Gautam picked up Best Actress for the film.

Randeep Hooda was announced as the winner of Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Kalki 2898 AD and Rajkumar Periasamy bag the awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Direction for Amaran respectively.

Also read: National Film Awards Ceremony To Not Take Place In Delhi This Year