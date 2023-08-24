69th National Film Awards announced, Allu Arjun declared Best Actor: Complete Awards list here

New Delhi: 69th National Film Awards was announced on Thursday. Allu Arjun wins the Best Actor Award for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. RRR grabs the Best action direction award and the award for the Best Choreography.

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon share the Best Actress Award for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Mimi’ respectively.

The awards were announced by director Ketan Mehta in an event in Delhi.

Chhello Show won the Best Gujarati Film award. And 777 Charlie won the Best Kannada Film.

Shreya Ghoshal wins the Best Female Playback Singer for the song ‘Mayava Chayava’ from the film ‘Iravin Nizhal’. Kaala Bhairava wins the Best Male Playback Singer for the song ‘Komuram Bheemudo’ from the film ‘RRR’.

‘RRR’ wins the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Pallavi Joshi wins the Best Supporting Actress Award for ‘Kashmir Files’ and Pankaj Tripathi wins the Best Supporting Actor Award for ‘Mimi.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ wins the Best Feature Film Award.

Sidhart Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer film ‘Shershaah’ wins the Special Jury Award.

‘The Kashmir Files’ won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Similarly, Sardar Udham was announced the Best Hindi Film.

‘Sardar Udham’ is a biographical historical drama film directed by Shoojit Sircar, and produced by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Works.

Based on the life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter from Punjab who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

The film also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Amol Parashar, Banita Sandhu.

The film was also noted for its realistic portrayal of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, being depicted in an extended and graphic sequence.