68th Filmfare awards 2023: Here’s the full list of winners

The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards was held at the Jio Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai, last night. The grand award show was hosted by superstar Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul. The glamorous night kicked off with Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor, and several others walking the red carpet.

Alia Bhatt won the coveted Best Actor (female) award, and her film Gangubai Kathiawadi was announced as the best film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali completed the sweep and won the Best Director award.

Rajkummar Rao, Sheeba Chaddha, and Bhumi Pednekar won the Critics’ choice awards for Badhaai Do, and the social comedy-drama was also declared the Best Film (critics’ choice).

In the critics’ category, Sanjay Mishra won the Best Actor prize for his performance in Vadh. The Best Debut (male) award was won by Jhund actor Ankush Gedam. Veteran actor Prem Chopra was given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Here is the full list of award winners:

Gangubai Kathiawadi won Best Film

Badhaai Do won Best film (Critics’)

Rajkummar Rao won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): for Badhaai Do

Alia Bhatt won Best Actor in a Leading Role for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Mishra won Best Actor (Critics’) for Vadh

Bhumi Pednekar Best Actress (Critics’) for Badhaai Do and Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Sanjay Leela Bhansali won Best Director for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Anil Kapoor won Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) for Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Sheeba Chaddha won Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) for Badhaai Do

Pritam won Best Music Album for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha won Best Dialogue for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshavardhan Kulkarni won Best Screenplay for Badhaai Do

Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary won Best Story for Badhaai Do

Ankush Gedam won Best Debut (Male) for Jhund

Andrea Kevichusa won Best Debut (Female) for Anek

Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal won Best Debut Director for Vadh

Prem Chopra won Lifetime Achievement Award

Amitabh Bhattacharya won Best Lyrics for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Arijit Singh won Best Playback Singer (Male) for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Kavita Seth won Best Playback Singer (Female) for Rangisari from Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Jahnvi Shrimankar won RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

DNEG and Redefine won Best VFX for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Ninad Khanolkar won Best Editing for An Action Hero

Sheetal Sharma won Best Costume Design for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray won Best Production Design for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee won Best Sound Design for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara won Best Background Score for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Kruti Mahesh won Best Choreography for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sudeep Chatterjee won Best Cinematography for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Parvez Shaikhwon Best Action for Vikram Vedha

The show will be broadcasted on Colors and simulcast on JioCinema on April 28, 2023, at 9:00 PM.

