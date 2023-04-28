68th Filmfare awards 2023: Here’s the full list of winners
The 68th Filmfare Awards was hosted by Salman Khan, along with Ayushmaan Khurrana and Maniesh Paul. Here is the full list of winners.
The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards was held at the Jio Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai, last night. The grand award show was hosted by superstar Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul. The glamorous night kicked off with Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor, and several others walking the red carpet.
Alia Bhatt won the coveted Best Actor (female) award, and her film Gangubai Kathiawadi was announced as the best film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali completed the sweep and won the Best Director award.
Rajkummar Rao, Sheeba Chaddha, and Bhumi Pednekar won the Critics’ choice awards for Badhaai Do, and the social comedy-drama was also declared the Best Film (critics’ choice).
In the critics’ category, Sanjay Mishra won the Best Actor prize for his performance in Vadh. The Best Debut (male) award was won by Jhund actor Ankush Gedam. Veteran actor Prem Chopra was given the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Here is the full list of award winners:
- Gangubai Kathiawadi won Best Film
- Badhaai Do won Best film (Critics’)
- Rajkummar Rao won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): for Badhaai Do
- Alia Bhatt won Best Actor in a Leading Role for Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Sanjay Mishra won Best Actor (Critics’) for Vadh
- Bhumi Pednekar Best Actress (Critics’) for Badhaai Do and Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali won Best Director for Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Anil Kapoor won Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) for Jug Jugg Jeeyo
- Sheeba Chaddha won Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) for Badhaai Do
- Pritam won Best Music Album for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
- Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha won Best Dialogue for Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshavardhan Kulkarni won Best Screenplay for Badhaai Do
- Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary won Best Story for Badhaai Do
- Ankush Gedam won Best Debut (Male) for Jhund
- Andrea Kevichusa won Best Debut (Female) for Anek
- Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal won Best Debut Director for Vadh
- Prem Chopra won Lifetime Achievement Award
- Amitabh Bhattacharya won Best Lyrics for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
- Arijit Singh won Best Playback Singer (Male) for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
- Kavita Seth won Best Playback Singer (Female) for Rangisari from Jug Jugg Jeeyo
- Jahnvi Shrimankar won RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi.
- DNEG and Redefine won Best VFX for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
- Ninad Khanolkar won Best Editing for An Action Hero
- Sheetal Sharma won Best Costume Design for Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray won Best Production Design for Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee won Best Sound Design for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
- Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara won Best Background Score for Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Kruti Mahesh won Best Choreography for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Sudeep Chatterjee won Best Cinematography for Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Parvez Shaikhwon Best Action for Vikram Vedha
The show will be broadcasted on Colors and simulcast on JioCinema on April 28, 2023, at 9:00 PM.