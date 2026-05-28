66 Hard Disks Stolen from Zoya Akhtar’s Mumbai Office; 2 Arrested

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Tiger Baby Digital LLP, the production house run by filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, just got hit by a huge data theft at their Bandra West office in Mumbai. An employee stole 66 high-capacity hard disks; they ranged anywhere from 16TB up to 72TB. The stolen disks held raw footage, rough edits, timelines, and post-production files from some big projects, including Made in Heaven, Ghost Stories, Gandhi Money, and even a Nykaa ad. Just the hardware was worth between ₹12 lakh and ₹13 lakh, but if any of that data leaked, it could’ve cost crores. However, Zoya Akhtar confirmed that the studio’s projects remain safe as they maintained separate data backups.

The whole thing came out during a routine inventory check. Employees were looking for a hard disk for their daily work, but couldn’t find it. Mehjabeen Mushtaq, who handles HR and admin, checked the storage cabinet and realized 66 out of 119 disks were gone. The thief tried to cover their tracks by leaving empty cases and even partially burnt or damaged storage boxes behind. Shaikh immediately filed a formal complaint, prompting the Bandra Police to register a First Information Report (FIR).

Mumbai Police have already arrested two people, and it’s looking like an inside job. Mohammad Shahid Azim Khan, 28, was the main suspect—he’d been working as office support staff for seven years and was trusted with storage media. Living in Vakola, Santacruz, and reportedly smuggled the drives out over five months. He’s admitted to stealing at least 24 disks. He sold them on the grey market for about ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 each to Ritesh Suresh Shah, a 44-year-old stationery shop worker from Borivali.

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Both Khan and Shah are facing charges under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for theft by an employee, plus other charges from the BNS and the IT Act. A Mumbai court has remanded them into police custody. Right now, police are questioning more staff and hunting for the rest of the missing drives.