Bhubaneswar: ’Namaskar Yoddha’ is a video where at least 50 actors, actresses, singers and other popular biggies of Ollywood, the Odia film industry, have appeared to thank the real heroes who are fighting against Coronavirus in Odisha.

The video has earned much publicity in social media.

The Ollywood biggies who have been featured in the video are: Anu Choudhury, Sabyasachi, Sritam, Hari, Deepak Parida, Deepak Barik, Bhumika, Sukanta Rath, Akhil, Subhashis, Sambit, Tamanna, Sheetal Patra, Poonam Mishra, Sona, Ragini, Supriya, Rozy, Swapna Pati, Upasana, Bidusmita, Debjani, Babli, Laxmipriya, Chhandita, Aamnaa, Pranay and Kalpana.

To curb Coronavirus pandemic Odisha Govt has clamped lock down in the state. The imposition of this order needs people to stay at home to keep Corona far away. Hoever, some people are still out there who are doing their duty to keep others safe.

Since someone is outside we are safe at home. May it be the doctors, Police officials, Govt officials providing emergency services, sweepers or media personnel who are conveying every little update to the public, they are risking their lives to keep others safe these days in Odisha.

It has been asked to stay at home to keep Corona outside, but some people are working to make others safe. They are fighting with Corona pandemic from the front.

To thank these real heroes, Ollywood biggies have come up with this song titled ‘’Namaskar Joddha’’.

Conceptualized by Lalitendu Das creative director of the video is Rakesh Dikshit. Amarendra Mohanty is the lyricist, music director and singer. Haraprasad Mohapatra and Abhijit Singh have composed it. Creative media planner of the video is Pranay Jethy.