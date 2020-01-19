4th Kalinga Global Film Festival (KGFF) in KIIT: Day 1

Bhubaneswar: The 4th edition of the Kalinga Global Film Festival (KGFF) began Saturday at KIIT Deemed University here in Odisha. Hosted by KIIT School of Film and Media Sciences the fest will continue till January 22.

The objective of this film festival is to encourage and ignite young minds, enrich intellectually inclined cineastes and promote aspiring film makers.

KGFF intends to organise a festival that would connect regular movie goers, budding filmmakers and the movie buffs with the distinguished film makers so as to bring about greater understanding of the art and craft of filmmaking.

There will be three panel discussions on the following topic Film Society Movement, Film Appreciation and Critical Analysis, and Film Education.

All the awards will be presented during the closing ceremony of the festival. All the winners will get a KGFF trophy, Cash Prize and certificate of excellence as award.

During the inaugural ceremony actor and MP Anubhav Mohanty said, “It’s great to be a part of this film festival where you have not only brought forward Odia actors directors and producers but also talents from all over the world.”

“Dirty politics try to divide us but film and creativity always unites us. A person without heart and a little respectable ego cannot make movies. My responsibility is to reciprocate the love that I got from movies to the people,” he added.

Odisha’s Minister of Sports and Youth Services, Tusharkanti Behera said, “I watch three films every day from different languages since my dual degree at IIT Kharagpur. When I compare the odia movies with other language films I notice how many of the Odia movies are not original and are just copied from southern movies.”

“I realised, artistic movies have more values than commercial movies,” he added.

Odisha Film Development Corporation (OFDC) chairman Kuna Tripathy said, “People should have the hunger to watch cinema and film festivals provide us with content. This is an industry that has completed 83 years. We have gone to such low extent that it cannot go any more. I have come here to search for any kind of motivation that may pep up and develop the movie industry. I hope this fest should continue from 4th year to 400 years to come. Bachpan mein mujhe maa ne janam diya par bade hoke mujhe cine-maa ne pala hai.”

Culture department Director Bijay Kumar Nayak said, “I hope and believe that with the able leadership of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Bhubaneswar will evolve as a film hub in Eastern India. Odisha is known for its rich culture and film is an apt medium to propagate it.”