46 days’ Instagram love turns into marriage for Odia comedian Gudu, watch video

Bhubaneswar: Instagram love has turned into marriage for famous Ollywood comedian Sawan Suman Naik, who is known as ‘Gudu,’ on Monday.

Gudu married his girlfriend Priyanka Rout of Kendrapara in a very low-key affair due to the ongoing COVID restrictions.

Both Gudu and Priyanka took the wedding vows and their marriage was organized by the Bhubaneswar-based Anti-Caste Marriage and One-Child Family Organization of India (AMOFOI)

“Our love began 46 days ago through Instagram. However, our marriage was possible because of the love, support and cooperation of our family members,” said Gudu in his reaction.

Likewise, Priyanka also revealed that Gudu was her longtime crush. “I am extremely happy that I married to my longtime crush. He followed me on Instagram, talked to me and loved me so much that I decided to marry him. I cannot express my feelings in words now,” she said.

Gudu, who is born on August 10 and is a resident of Bhubaneswar, began his acting carrier as child artist in Odia film Samay Kheluchhi Chaka Bhaunri.

He rose to fame for his comedy in ‘Faltu Katha.’ He also has acted in several Odia serials and Jatra parties.