38 celebrities including Salman, Akshay face legal trouble over 2019 rape case

As many as 38 celebrities including B-town’s most popular Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have reportedly landed in legal trouble now for revealing the identity of a rape victim.

A veterinarian was gang-raped and then burned alive in the outskirts of Hyderabad in 2019. At the point of time when the dreadful incident shook the nation, netizens and several celebrities took to their social media to express their sadness over the matter.

However, some of those celebrities revealed the name of the victim, due to which they have reportedly landed in legal trouble.

According to a report in ETimes, a Delhi-based lawyer filed a legal complaint requesting the arrest of 38 film celebrities from Tollywood and Bollywood.

The FIR includes big celebrities like Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Maharaja Ravi Teja, Rakul Preet Singh, Allu Sirish, Charmme Kaur, and others who mentioned the name of the victim on their tweets.

The complaint has been lodged in the Sabzi Mandi Police Station under IPC section 228 A and the lawyer also filed a petition in Tees Hazari Court. The petition alleged that these celebrities were not being responsible citizens.

The report further states that the celebs have broken the rule by revealing the victim’s identity instead of setting an example for others by not publicising the victim’s name.