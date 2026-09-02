3 Idiots sequel: Rajkumar Hirani confirms original cast, says story is still being written

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Mumbai: The long-awaited sequel of the highly appreciated film ‘3 Idiots’ has some news for the fans from filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

While the director has confirmed that a sequel to the movie is being developed and that the original cast will reprise their roles, he insisted that the story is not yet finalized.

The filmmakers are still in the scripting stage and more will be revealed when they’re on the right track, Hirani clarified.

Hirani shared the unconventional story behind the sequel and how an idea came to him and his team of writers.

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While they were already working on a different narrative for another film, they realized that it could very well be told from the perspectives of the original trio.

It will not be the students at their university anymore, it’s around 20 years later and what’s new in the lives of Rancho, Farhan, and Raju.

Hirani concluded that the movie will not be done by a director that just wants to make a sequel and the filmmakers want a good story that has to be completed before making any other decisions regarding the project.