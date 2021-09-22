25 year old Marathi actress Ishwari Deshpande dies in car accident

Marathi actress Ishwari Deshpande, who has also appeared in a Hindi film, reportedly died in a car accident in Goa on Monday. She was traveling with her friend, who also died on the spot.

According to media reports, The tragedy occurred at around 5:30 in the morning near Arpora or Hadfade village in Bardez taluka when Ishwari’s car plunged into Baga Creek.

The reports also suggest that the 25-year-old actress and her friend passed away due to drowning. They could not get out of the car as it was centrally locked.

As per Etimes, Ishwari and Shubham were about to get engaged next month. They were spending their time in Goa since, September 15.

According to Goa Police officials, Shubham Dadge was driving the car and the accident happened after he lost control. Inspector Suraj Gawas, in charge of Anjuna Police Station, told to indianexpress.com, “Primary investigation suggests that the mishap took place because the driver lost control of the car. After losing control, the car crossed over to the opposite corridor and again crossed over back before falling into a small creek. The fire brigade was called around 7 am. They managed to take out the car and the dead bodies of the two.”

Sunil Chauthmal’s Premache Side Effects would had been Ishwari’s Marathi film debut.