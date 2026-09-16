20 years later, Suriya and Jyotika got married again

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Mumbai: Twenty years after saying “I do”, Suriya and Jyotika have done it all over again. Two decades, two children, and countless chapters later, they have now chosen to begin another one.

The popular Tamil cinema couple marked their 20th wedding anniversary by renewing their wedding vows in a private Christian-style ceremony

They were surrounded by their children, family and close friends. Jyotika wore a white bridal gown, while Suriya appeared in a white suit.

But the celebration wasn’t simply about recreating their wedding day.

Calling the occasion “THE SEQUEL”, Jyotika described it as a celebration of their “20 years of love and war” — and made it clear that their story wasn’t about a perfect marriage.

Instead, she spoke about the imperfections, adjustments, sacrifices and understanding that had shaped their relationship over the past two decades.

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A video shared by the couple shows Jyotika walking down the aisle in a white gown, while Suriya becomes emotional as he sees her.

Their children, Diya and Dev, along with family members including actor Karthi, were also present.

In her vows, Jyotika promised to remain Suriya’s “imperfect wife” — the one who may fight with him, make up and grow closer each time.

She also described him as her equal, confidant, gossip partner and best friend.

The couple first met while working together on the 1999 film Poovellam Kettuppar and went on to act together in several films before getting married on September 11, 2006.

Same couple. Same love story. Just a sequel.