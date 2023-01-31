2 fans dance to Pathaan’s Besharam Rang in theatre

Shah Rukh and Deepika starrer ‘Pathaan’ has created record in many things. As per the latest reports, ‘Pathaan’ has set a record at the domestic and international box office by grossing Rs 591 crore worldwide in just six days.

Meanwhile the popularity of ‘Besharam Rang’ track of the film has grown considerably which can be felt from a live dance by two fans at a theatre.

A recent Instagram post has gone viral in which we can see that two fans are grooving the signature steps of the ‘Besharam Rang’ song in front of the screen inside a theatre while the said song is being screened and spectators are cheering.

shaileshvailesh posted the video and captioned, “Nobody can match his swag but we tried to match him at least we might go again to do this again, let us know in comments who’s joining”.

The post has garnered a huffing 939,989 likes merely within 5 days.

And the post has earned a number of comments. A user wrote, “Guts chahiye bosssss,” while another wrote, “That’s not swag that’s pro level chaprigiri.”

Yet another Instagram user commented, “Lagta hai ki pura theatre khali hai sirf yahi dono hai,” and another user wrote, “kuchh bhi kaho itni chhapri harkat ke liye himmat to chaiye.”

Watch the video here: