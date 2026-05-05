107 seats win for Vijay, new political chapter begins in Tamil Nadu

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Chennai: Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay has made a powerful entry into politics with a historic performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, secured 107 out of 234 seats, emerging as the single largest party in the state.

Following this major victory, several prominent figures from cinema and politics extended their congratulations. Actress-turned-politician Kushboo Sundar praised Vijay’s achievement and expressed optimism about his leadership in the coming days.

Celebrities including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and A. R. Rahman also acknowledged the scale of his success, calling it a significant political development.

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Although the party fell short of the majority mark of 118 seats, it is expected that as the largest party, TVK may be invited by the governor to form the government. Party insiders remain hopeful of securing external support.

Sources indicate that parties such as the Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi could extend backing, strengthening the possibility of government formation.

This result signals a major shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, marking the rise of a new force.