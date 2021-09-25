Watch: Nicole Richie’s 40th birthday party turns horrifying as her hair catches fire

American TV actress Nicole Richie recently celebrated her 40th birthday party, which apparently turned horrifying after her hair caught fire.

A video of the incident was recorded on camera and later shared on the actress’s Instagram account. In the video Nicole can be seen celebrating her birthday at an outdoor party when she accidentally caught her hair on fire while blowing out the candles. She can then be seen screaming in panic, yet showed courage and patience to quickly pat her hair to put out fire. People joining her celebration also helped save her.

The Simple Life star bravely shared the video on her gram, which has now gone viral. She captioned the post, “Well… so far 40 is.”

Watch Video Here:

A long list of celebrities commented on the post expressing their shock over the incident and dropping fire emojis on the comment section below. Katy Perry wrote, “WAIT NO WAY WAIT OMG” and Venessa Hudgens wrote, “Jesus Christ lolooll,” among other.

Singer and Nicole Richie’s spouse, Joel Madden, being his goofy yet supportive self jokingly wrote, “That’s hot.”

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden got married in 2010 and are blessed with two children. Apart from being an actress and TV personality, Nicole is also the founder of the lifestyle brand House of Harlow 1960.