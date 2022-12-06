UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared, check here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared Civil Services Mains Result 2022 and the candidates can check the result on the website of the Commission.

The written exam of the UPSC Civil Services 2022 was held between September 16 and September 25, 2022.

“On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 held by the Union Public Service Commission from 16th September 2022 to 25th September 2022, the candidates with the Roll Numbers and Name, as given below, have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’),” the Commission said.

Click here to check the UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022.

The UPSC further said that the dates of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be notified in due course, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available accordingly.

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in.

The candidates, who may not be able to download their e-Summon Letters, should immediately contact the office of the Commission through letter or on Phone Nos. 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 or Fax No. 011-23387310, 011-23384472 or by email on ([email protected]). No paper Summon Letters will be issued for the Personality Tests (Interviews) by the Commission.