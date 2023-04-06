University of Lincoln India Scholarship: Selected candidates receive £4,000 help

The University of Lincoln India Scholarship 2023 is an initiative of the University of Lincoln for postgraduate taught students.

The selected candidates will receive a tuition fee discount of £4,000 during the first year of their studies.

Eligibility of University of Lincoln India Scholarship

To be eligible, an applicant must –

Be a national/permanent resident of India

Hold a conditional or unconditional offer from the University of Lincoln for a full-time postgraduate taught programme commencing in September/October 2023 or January/February 2024

Have been awarded or be expected to receive, one of the following qualifications –

A bachelor’s degree from a recognised institution with a minimum grade of 2:2 or equivalent

A pre-masters qualification from a recognised institution with a grade comparable to a 2:2

A master’s degree from a recognised institution with a merit grade or equivalent

Benefits of University of Lincoln India Scholarship:

Documents needed for Scholarship:

Previous qualifying examinations degree/ certificates

Click here to apply University of Lincoln India Scholarship 2023:

Important Dates:

Application Deadline – 1st May 2023

Selection Criteria for University of Lincoln India Scholarship 2023:

The selection of applicants will be done on the basis of excellence in academia, extracurricular or personal endeavour.

Terms and Conditions

The University of Lincoln International scholarship is awarded as a tuition fee discount upon enrolment.

No cash alternative is available.

The decisions made by the University of Lincoln are final.

Note – For more information, kindly refer to the ‘Scholarship Details Document’.

Contact details:

University of Lincoln

Brayford Pool, Lincoln

LN6 7TS, UK

Telephone Number – (+44) (0)1522 882000 | Email Id – [email protected]

(Source: buddy4study.com)