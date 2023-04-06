University of Lincoln India Scholarship: Selected candidates receive £4,000 help

The University of Lincoln India Scholarship 2023 is an initiative of the University of Lincoln for postgraduate taught students.

Education
University of Lincoln India Scholarship

The selected candidates will receive a tuition fee discount of £4,000 during the first year of their studies.

Eligibility of University of Lincoln India Scholarship

To be eligible, an applicant must –

  • Be a national/permanent resident of India
  • Hold a conditional or unconditional offer from the University of Lincoln for a full-time postgraduate taught programme commencing in September/October 2023 or January/February 2024
  • Have been awarded or be expected to receive, one of the following qualifications –
  • A bachelor’s degree from a recognised institution with a minimum grade of 2:2 or equivalent
  • A pre-masters qualification from a recognised institution with a grade comparable to a 2:2
  • A master’s degree from a recognised institution with a merit grade or equivalent

Benefits of University of Lincoln India Scholarship:

Documents needed for Scholarship:

  • Previous qualifying examinations degree/ certificates

Click here to apply University of Lincoln India Scholarship 2023:

Important Dates:

  • Application Deadline – 1st May 2023

Selection Criteria for University of Lincoln India Scholarship 2023:

  • The selection of applicants will be done on the basis of excellence in academia, extracurricular or personal endeavour.
  • Terms and Conditions
  • The University of Lincoln International scholarship is awarded as a tuition fee discount upon enrolment.
  • No cash alternative is available.
  • The decisions made by the University of Lincoln are final.

Note – For more information, kindly refer to the ‘Scholarship Details Document’.

Contact details:

University of Lincoln
Brayford Pool, Lincoln
LN6 7TS, UK
Telephone Number – (+44) (0)1522 882000 | Email Id – [email protected]

(Source: buddy4study.com)

