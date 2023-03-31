These students will get Rs 2.5 lakh Scholarship per year

Chanakya Scholarship is an initiative by Chanakya University to provide admissions to meritorious, needy & talented students in Chanakya University for different undergraduate courses.

Under Chanakya scholarship program, meritorious students who have passed Class 12 or are appearing for the Class 12 examination will receive a scholarship amount of Rs up to 2.5 Lakh per year (including 100% tuition fees) to pursue undergraduate studies at Chanakya University.

Chanakya University, a global university in Bengaluru is committed to the service of society through excellence in teaching, development of knowledge and direct contributions in the world of practice. The university is offering around 50 merit scholarships to academically meritorious students who wish to pursue undergraduate studies at Chanakya University.

Chanakya Scholarship eligibility:

Open for students who wish to enrol into an undergraduate course at Chanakya University.

Applicants must have scored more than 85% and above marks in their Class 10 and 12 examinations.

Annual family income of the applicants from all sources should not be more than INR 8 Lakh.

Students from PAN India are eligible.

Note: Students from the BPL category can be given a preference.

Benefits of Chanakya Scholarship:

Up to Rs 2.5 Lakh per year (Including 100% tuition fees)

Note: The scholarship covers tuition/program fees, other non-refundable fees of the university, library fees, laboratory fees, hostel accommodation and food expenses. Candidates securing scholarship will be required to fill the college application form. Final decision of granting scholarship and %age waiver on the tuition fee is with the Scholarship Committee.

Documents needed for Chanakya Scholarship:

Passport size photograph

Mark sheet of previous qualifying examination [Class 10 11, 12 (not mandatory)]

A government-issued identity proof (Aadhaar Card/Voter ID/Driving License/PAN Card)

Family income proof of parents/guardians (ITR Form-16/income certificate from competent government authority/salary slips)

Bank passbook of the applicant

Click here to apply for Chanakya Scholarship 2023.

Deadline: April 15, 2023