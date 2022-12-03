These students to get up to 80 per cent of total fees or Rs 200,000 under Credit Suisse Scholarship

Credit Suisse is committed to building an inclusive culture and is proud to introduce the Credit Suisse Scholarship program 2022. This is an initiative to provide access to quality education and make it affordable to students in need.

The Credit Suisse has partnered with Buddy4Study to provide financial support to meritorious students to pursue their higher education. Students pursuing MBA and MA (Economics) programs at selected institutions will be eligible to apply for a scholarship of up to 80% of their total fees or a fixed sum of up to Rs 200,000.

Credit Suisse is a leading global wealth manager with strong investment banking capabilities. The Credit Suisse Scholarship is part of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

Eligibility:

Enrolled in the first year of the MBA program (Batch 2022-24) at Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune OR the first year of a Master of Arts (Economics) program (Batch 2022-24) at Delhi School of Economics, New Delhi.

Passed graduation (in any stream) with at least 60% marks or above.

Applicant’s annual family income must be less than or equal to Rs 5 Lakh.

Students impacted by the pandemic since mid-2020 may also apply.

Benefits:

Up to 80% of total fees or Rs 200,000, whichever is lesser

Documents:

Photo identity proof (Aadhaar Card)

Passport size photograph

Income proof (Form 16/Form 16A/income certificate from government authority/salary slips, etc.)

Proof of admission (college/university ID card/bonafide certificate, etc.)

Current academic year fee receipt

Bank account details of the scholarship applicant (cancelled cheque/passbook copy).

Marksheets or grade card of graduation

Note: Applicants impacted by the pandemic need to submit the death certificate of earning parent(s) or proof related to job/employment loss (ITR document, Comparative monthly Bank statements indicating salary disruption, job termination letter of the earning family member, or any other credible proof)

How can you apply?

Click here.

Login to Buddy4Study with your registered ID and land on the ‘Application Form Page’.

If not registered – Register at Buddy4Study with your Email/Mobile/Gmail account.

You will now be redirected to the ‘Credit Suisse Scholarship for MBA and MA (Economics) Students 2022’ application form page.

Click on the ‘Start Application’ button to begin the application process.

Fill in the required details in the online application form.

Upload relevant documents.

Accept the ‘Terms and Conditions’ and click on ‘Preview’.

If all the details filled in by the applicant are correctly showing on the preview screen, click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application process.

Deadline:

December 24, 2022

(Source:buddy4study)