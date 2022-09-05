These students to get Rs 1,00,000 scholarship per year for up to 4.5 years, check details

GSK Scholars Programme is a CSR initiative of the GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focused towards providing financial assistance to meritorious and financially constrained students enabling them to pursue a career in Medicine. This programme aims to support the skill-building initiative of the country and advance Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathemetics (STEM) education in India.

Under this scholarship, students pursuing the first-year of MBBS from government colleges will be provided financial assistance up to Rs 1,00,000 per year for up to 4.5 years to cover academic expenses incurred towards their MBBS programme.

GSK Scholars Programme eligibility:

Students must be pursuing the first-year of MBBS programme from government colleges

Applicants must have obtained at least 65% marks in Class 12 board examinations

Annual family income of the applicants should be below INR 6,00,000 from all sources

Children of employees of GSK, GiveIndia and Buddy4Study are not eligible

Open for Indian nationals only

Benefits of GSK Scholars Programme:

Up to Rs 1,00,000 per year for students pursuing MBBS, with a total of up to Rs 4.5 lakh over four and a half years.

Note: Scholarship funds can be utilised only for academic expenses which include tuition fees, exam fees, books, hostel fees, food and seminars. If funds still remain, they will be used for stationery, online learning, and payment of internet/data pack bills.

Documents needed for GSK Scholars Programme:

Marksheet of Class 12

A government-issued identity proof (Aadhaar card/voter identity card/driving license/PAN card)

Current year admission proof (fee receipt/admission letter/institution identity card/bonafide certificate)

Family income proof (salary slip, Form 16, Income Certificate, ITR)

Bank account details of applicant

Photograph of the applicant

Know how to apply for GSK Scholars Programme:

Click here the ‘Apply Now’ button.

Login to Buddy4Study with your registered ID and land on the ‘Application Form Page’.

If not registered – Register at Buddy4Study with your email/mobile/Gmail account.

You will now be redirected to the ‘GSK Scholars Programme’ application form page.

Click on the ‘Start Application’ button to begin the application process.

Fill in the required details in the online application form.

Upload relevant documents.

Accept the ‘Terms and Conditions’ and click on ‘Preview’.

If all the details filled in by the applicant are correctly showing on the preview screen, click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application process.

(Source: buddy4study.com)