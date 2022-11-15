Technip Energies India Scholarship: Selected students to get Rs 30,000

As a responsible corporate citizen, Technip Energies India, under the aegis of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), is offering Technip Energies India Scholarship Program 2022-23 to support underprivileged female students in the field of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths).

Under the Technip Energies India Scholarship initiative, female students from Delhi NCR, Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Chennai and Mumbai who are pursuing studies in the first year of B.E./B.Tech. (Chemical, Electrical, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering) courses will be provided with a one-time scholarship grant of Rs 30,000 to cover their academic expenses.

This initiative is in alignment with our organizations’ ESG pillars of Enabling People to Thrive for advancing an inclusive culture and UN Sustainable Development Goals for Gender Equality.

Eligibility:

Open for female students from Delhi NCR, Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Chennai and Mumbai (NOTE: Applications from Ghaziabad, Delhi NCR, Navi Mumbai, and Thane are also acceptable).

Applicants must be currently enrolled in first-year of B.E./B.Tech. (Chemical, Electrical, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering) programme.

Applicants must have scored 70% marks in Class 12.

The annual family income of the applicants must not be more than Rs 4,00,000 from all sources.

Children of employees of Technip & Buddy4Study are not eligible.

Benefits:

One-time scholarship grant of Rs 30,000

Note: Scholarship fund can be utilized only for academic expense purposes which includes tuition fees, hostel fees, food, travel, Internet, device, books, stationery, etc.

Documents:

The applicants are required to upload the following documents at the time of application –

Class 12 mark sheet

A government-issued identity proof (Aadhaar card/voter id card/driving license/PAN card)

Current year admission proof (fee receipt/admission letter/institution identity card/bonafide certificate)

Family income proof (ITR Form-16/income certificate from competent government authority/salary slips)

Bank account details of applicant

Photograph of the applicant

Know how to apply for Technip Energies India Scholarship:

Click here to apply.

If not registered – Register at Buddy4Study with your Email/Mobile/Gmail account.

You will now be redirected to the ‘Technip Energies India Scholarship Program 2022-23’ application form page.

Click on the ‘Start Application’ button to begin the application process.

Fill in the required details in the online application form.

Upload relevant documents.

Accept the ‘Terms and Conditions’ and click on ‘Preview’.

If all the details filled in by the applicant are correctly showing on the preview screen, click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application process.

(Source: buddy4study.com)