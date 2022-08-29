Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship: Students studying in classes 6 to 12 to get up to Rs 50,000 each

The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme is an initiative of Tata Capital Limited to support the higher education of students belonging to economically weaker sections of the society.

Under Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme, the students studying in Classes 6 to 12 or undergraduate (general and professional) degree programmes will be provided with financial support to fulfil their academic dreams.

Eligibility for Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship:

An applicant must be enrolled in a professional undergraduate degree programme like Engineering, Medical, Law, etc. at a recognized institute in India.

They must have scored at least 60% marks in the preceding class.

The annual family income must be less than or equal to INR 4,00,000 from all sources.

Children of employees of Tata Capital & Buddy4Study are not eligible.

Open for Indian nationals only.

Benefits of Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship:

Up to 80% of tuition fees are paid by students or up to Rs 50,000 (whichever is less)

Documents needed for Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship:

Photo identity proof (Aadhaar Card)

Passport size photograph

Income proof (Form 16A/income certificate from government authority/salary slips, etc.)

Proof of admission (school/college ID card/bonafide certificate, etc.)

Current academic year fee receipt

Bank account details of the scholarship applicant (cancelled cheque/passbook copy)

Marksheets or grade card of preceding class

Disability & Caste certificate (if applicable)

Know how to apply for Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship:

Click here.

Login to Buddy4Study with your registered ID and land onto the ‘Application Form Page’.

If not registered on Buddy4Study – Register at Buddy4Study with your Email/Mobile/Facebook/Gmail account.

You will now be redirected to ‘The Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship Programme’ application form page.

Click on the ‘Start Application’ button to begin the application process.

Fill in the required details in the online application form.

Upload relevant documents

Accept the ‘Terms and Conditions’ and click on ‘Preview’.

If all the details filled in the application are correctly showing on the preview screen, click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application process.

Tata Capital Pankh Scholarship deadline: 31-Aug-2022

(Source: buddy4study.com)