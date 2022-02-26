Students below 28 years can apply for Ashoka University Young India Fellowship 2022-23

Ashoka University Young India Fellowship 2022-23 is an initiative for undergraduate and postgraduate students. The YIF Class of 2023 will comprise of around 100 bright and curious young individuals from India and abroad, who will be handpicked through a rigorous and holistic selection process. They will be receive over a year of residential multidisciplinary education and multidimensional learning at Ashoka University.

Fellows will receive a post-graduate diploma in liberal studies from Ashoka University upon graduating (completing all required credits).

Last date to apply:

The last date to apply for the Fellowship is 15th March 2022.

Ashoka University Young India Fellowship 2022-23

The Young India Fellowship (YIF) – the essence of an Ashoka education, offered as a postgraduate diploma in liberal studies – is unlike any other academic programme. Fellows come from diverse academic, professional, socio-economic and geographical backgrounds. Within a year, they engage with diverse areas of study, research and practice, enabled by leading thinkers and scholars of our time. This often helps them reimagine themselves and discover their passions. Since 2011, the YIF has groomed over 1900 socially conscious leaders and change-makers for the 21st century.

Eligibility Criteria for Ashoka University Young India Fellowship 2022-23

Educational Qualification

Candidates who hold a recognised Undergraduate or Postgraduate degree in any discipline (you may be a final year student at the time of application). The candidates must have an above-average academic record combined with extra-curricular engagement with strong written and verbal communication skills.

Age Limit

Be no more than 28 years of age on 1st August, 2022 (candidates born on or after 1st August, 1994 may apply).

Prizes and rewards

Up to 100% tuition fee waiver. The University’s need-based Financial Aid programme aims to provide necessary financial support which can help students bridge the gap between the cost of the programme and their financial capability.

How to apply for Ashoka University Young India Fellowship 2022-23 ?

Interested applicants can apply through online mode only at https://www.ashoka.edu.in/academic-programme/young-india-fellowship/. Applications are open, and there is no fee to apply.

Official Notification

Also Read: Deadline for this Govt Pre Matric Scholarship is ending soon, apply now