Selected students to receive Rs 10,000 per annum under Vidyadhan Odisha Plus 2 Scholarship Program

Selected students to receive Rs 10,000 per annum under Vidyadhan Odisha Plus 2 Scholarship Program

Vidyadhan Odisha Plus 2 (1st year) Scholarship Program 2022 is an initiative by the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation for Class 10 passed students, currently studying in Class 11 or 12 at a recognized institution in Odisha.

Established in 1999 by SD Shibulal (Co-founder and former CEO, Infosys) and Kumari Shibulal, (Sarojini Damodaran Foundation), this financial support helps in transforming the lives of the underprivileged students in society by contributing to their higher education. The selected students will receive Rs 10,000 per annum.

Eligibility for Vidyadhan Odisha Plus 2 Scholarship Program

To be eligible, the candidate must:

Have completed 10 grade/HSC exam in the year 2022 from Odisha

Have scored 80% or 8 CGPA in their 10 Grade/SSLC examination. (Note – The cutoff mark for students with disability is 65%. or 6.5 CGPA.)

Have an annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakhs

Benefits of Vidyadhan Odisha Plus 2 Scholarship Program

The selected candidates will receive a scholarship of Rs 10,000 per annum.

Documents recurred for Vidyadhan Odisha Plus 2 Scholarship Program:

Scanned copies of the following are required –

Photograph

10th Marksheet (If the original marksheet is not available, the applicant can upload a provisional/online marksheet from the SSLC/CBSE/ICSC website.)

Income Certificate (from a competent authority; ration card not accepted.)

Note – If the original marksheet is not available, the applicant can upload a provisional/online marksheet from the SSLC/CBSE/ICSC website.

Know how to apply for Vidyadhan Odisha Plus 2 Scholarship:

Eligible candidates can apply for the program through the following steps:

Click here to apply online .

. Navigate to ‘Already Registered? Login’ button at the right side of the page and click on it to ‘Register’.

Fill in the required details to ‘Register’. (Note – If the applicant is already registered, kindly log in using valid credentials.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Submit the form after filling all fields.

Note – The application will be considered complete only after uploading the mandatory documents and photographs.

Important Dates

Application Deadline: 20th August 2022

Screening Test: 4th September 2022

Interview Date: 24th September to 27th September 2022

Selection Criteria of Vidyadhan Odisha Plus 2 Scholarship Program:

Sarojini Damodaran Foundation (SDF) will shortlist the applicants based on their academic performance and the information provided in the application form.

The shortlisted candidates will be invited for a short online test/interview.

(Source: buddy4study.com)