Selected applicants to get Rs 4,85,526 under Nokia Scholarship 2022

The Nokia Scholarship is intended to encourage efficient, fast-progressing doctoral studies and research. Nokia Scholarships are granted to individuals pursuing a doctoral degree in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) or in clearly related supporting scientific disciplines.

Scholarships can be granted for doctoral studies in a Finnish university or to a Finnish applicant for doctoral studies abroad.

The applicant must receive a commitment statement from his/her principal supervisor, who must be a professor, docent, or senior scientist at the university at which the student is pursuing their degree. The statement must be submitted to the electronic application tool by the supervisor.

Eligibility for Nokia Scholarship 2022:

Be pursuing a doctoral degree in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) or in clearly related supporting scientific discipline

Note – The scholarship will be granted for doctoral studies in a Finnish university or to a Finnish applicant for doctoral studies abroad.

Benefits of Nokia Scholarship 2022:

The Nokia Foundation will grant a scholarship of up to 6000 euros (Rs 4,85,526).

Note – A scholarship can be granted only once to the same individual.

Here is how to apply Nokia Scholarship 2022:

Note – If the applicants have been granted a scholarship before February 24, 2020, they will find all the application data in the old grant system. There they can report the use of the grant. User credentials of the old grant system have not been transferred to the new system.

Important Dates:

Beginning of online application: August 1, 2022

Deadline for application submission: September 22, 2022

Selection Criteria:

The selection will be based on fulfilling the eligibility criteria. The decision will be made by the Foundation’s Board Members, which include representatives from both Finnish universities and Nokia.

Terms and Conditions:

The scholarships are primarily intended to support work for a doctoral dissertation before the pre-examination. In special cases, a scholarship can be granted also for instance for a conference presentation.

Click here to visit the official website of Nokia Scholarship.