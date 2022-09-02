Second Special OJEE to commence from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The second Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 will begin from tomorrow. Apart from September 3, the exam will also be held on 4th and 7th of September.

The first shift of the exam will commence at 9 am to continue till 10 am, the second shift will start at 11.30 to continue till 12.30, the third shift will be held from 2 pm to 3 pm and the fourth shift will be held from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates can download their Admit cards from 28.08.2022 onwards from the OJEE website using their Application No. and Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY) as login credentials. The candidates have been advised to visit (www.ojee.nic.in / www.odishajee.com) for more information.

Check here the schedule of the exam: