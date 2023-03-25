SBIF Asha Scholarship: Apply to get scholarship of up to Rs 50,000

SBIF Asha Scholarship Program is an initiative of the SBI Foundation under its education vertical – Integrated Learning Mission (ILM), to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India to ensure continuity of their education.

Under the SBIF Asha Scholarship Program, college students pursuing first year of undergraduate studies from top NIRF universities/colleges and IITs, MBA/PGDM from IIMs, and PhD from premier institutions are entitled to receive a scholarship of up to Rs 5 lakh for 1 year. Buddy4Study is the implementation partner for this scholarship program.

Eligibility

Students pursuing first-year of their undergraduate studies from top NIRF universities/colleges in the academic year 2022-23 are eligible.

Applicants must have secured a minimum of 75% marks in Class 12 examination.

The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must not be more than INR 3 Lakh.

Students from PAN India are eligible to apply.

Benefits:

Up to Rs 50,000 for one year

Documents needed for the sholarship:

Marksheet of the previous academic year (Class 12/Graduation/Postgraduation, whichever is applicable)

A government-issued identity proof (Aadhaar card)

Current year admission proof (fee receipt/admission letter/institution identity card/bonafide certificate)

Bank account details of applicant (or parent)

Income proof (Form 16A/income certificate from government authority/salary slips, etc.)

Photograph of the applicant

How can you apply?

Deadline of SBIF Asha Scholarship:

April 30, 2023

(Source: buddy4study.com)