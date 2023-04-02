SBIF Asha Scholarship 2023: Get up to Rs 50,000

By Subadh Nayak
SBIF Asha Scholarship 2023

SBIF Asha Scholarship Program 2023 is an initiative of the SBI Foundation under its education vertical – Integrated Learning Mission (ILM), to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India to ensure continuity of their education.

Under SBIF Asha Scholarship Program, college students pursuing first year of undergraduate studies from top NIRF universities/colleges and IITs, MBA/PGDM from IIMs, and PhD from premier institutions are entitled to receive a scholarship of up to Rs 5 lakh for 1 year. Buddy4Study is the implementation partner for this scholarship program.

Eligibility of SBIF Asha Scholarship:

  • Students pursuing first-year of their undergraduate studies from top NIRF universities/colleges in the academic year 2022-23 are eligible.
  • Applicants must have secured a minimum of 75% marks in Class 12 examination.
  • The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must not be more than INR 3 Lakh.
  • Students from PAN India are eligible to apply.

Benefits of SBIF Asha Scholarship:

  • Up to Rs 50,000 for one year

Documents needed for Scholarship:

  • Marksheet of the previous academic year (Class 12/Graduation/Postgraduation, whichever is applicable)
  • A government-issued identity proof (Aadhaar card)
  • Current year admission proof (fee receipt/admission letter/institution identity card/bonafide certificate)
  • Bank account details of applicant (or parent)
  • Income proof (Form 16A/income certificate from government authority/salary slips, etc.)
  • Photograph of the applicant

Click here to apply for SBIF Asha Scholarship.

SBIF Asha Scholarship deadline:

  • April 30, 2023
