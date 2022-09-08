SBI Asha Scholarship 2022: Students studying in Classes 6 to 12 will get Rs 15,000 each annually

SBI Asha Scholarship Program 2022 is an initiative of the SBI Foundation under its education vertical – Integrated Learning Mission (ILM), to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India to ensure the continuity of their education.

Under SBI Asha Scholarship Program, students studying in Classes 6 to 12 can obtain the opportunity to receive a scholarship of Rs 15,000 for one year. Buddy4Study is the implementation partner for this scholarship program.

Eligibility for SBI Asha Scholarship 2022:

Students studying in Classes 6 to 12 are eligible.

Applicants must have scored a minimum of 75% marks in the previous academic year.

Annual family income of the applicant must not be more than Rs 3,00,000 from all sources.

Open for students pan India.

Benefits of SBI Asha Scholarship 2022:

Rs 15,000 for one year

Documents needed for SBI Asha Scholarship:

Marksheet of the previous academic year

A government-issued identity proof (Aadhaar card/voter identity card/driving license/PAN card)

Current year admission proof (fee receipt/admission letter/institution identity card/bonafide certificate)

Bank account details of applicant (or parent)

Income proof (Form 16A/income certificate from government authority/salary slips, etc.)

Photograph of the applicant

Know how to apply for SBI Asha Scholarship Program:

Click here to ‘Apply Now’

Login to Buddy4Study with your registered ID and land on the ‘Application Form Page’.

If not registered – Register at Buddy4Study with your Email/Mobile/Gmail account.

You will now be redirected to the ‘SBI Asha Scholarship Program 2022’ application form page.

Click on the ‘Start Application’ button to begin the application process.

Fill in the required details in the online application form.

Upload relevant documents.

Accept the ‘Terms and Conditions’ and click on ‘Preview’.

If all the details filled in by the applicant are correctly showing on the preview screen, click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application process.

SBI Asha Scholarship Program Deadline:

October 15, 2022

(Source: buddy4study.com)