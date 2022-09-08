SBI Asha Scholarship 2022: Students studying in Classes 6 to 12 will get Rs 15,000 each annually
SBI Asha Scholarship Program 2022 is an initiative of the SBI Foundation under its education vertical – Integrated Learning Mission (ILM), to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India to ensure the continuity of their education.
Under SBI Asha Scholarship Program, students studying in Classes 6 to 12 can obtain the opportunity to receive a scholarship of Rs 15,000 for one year. Buddy4Study is the implementation partner for this scholarship program.
Eligibility for SBI Asha Scholarship 2022:
- Students studying in Classes 6 to 12 are eligible.
- Applicants must have scored a minimum of 75% marks in the previous academic year.
- Annual family income of the applicant must not be more than Rs 3,00,000 from all sources.
- Open for students pan India.
Benefits of SBI Asha Scholarship 2022:
- Rs 15,000 for one year
Documents needed for SBI Asha Scholarship:
- Marksheet of the previous academic year
- A government-issued identity proof (Aadhaar card/voter identity card/driving license/PAN card)
- Current year admission proof (fee receipt/admission letter/institution identity card/bonafide certificate)
- Bank account details of applicant (or parent)
- Income proof (Form 16A/income certificate from government authority/salary slips, etc.)
- Photograph of the applicant
Know how to apply for SBI Asha Scholarship Program:
- Click here to ‘Apply Now’
- Login to Buddy4Study with your registered ID and land on the ‘Application Form Page’.
- If not registered – Register at Buddy4Study with your Email/Mobile/Gmail account.
- You will now be redirected to the ‘SBI Asha Scholarship Program 2022’ application form page.
- Click on the ‘Start Application’ button to begin the application process.
- Fill in the required details in the online application form.
- Upload relevant documents.
- Accept the ‘Terms and Conditions’ and click on ‘Preview’.
- If all the details filled in by the applicant are correctly showing on the preview screen, click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application process.
SBI Asha Scholarship Program Deadline:
- October 15, 2022
(Source: buddy4study.com)