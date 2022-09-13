Saksham Scholarship deadline alert: Students of classes 1-8 to get 5,000, apply soon

‘Saksham Scholarship Program for Drivers’ Children’ is an initiative of Mahindra Finance to provide financial assistance to the children of the drivers’ community to support them in continuing their education. Mahindra Finance believes in empowering the academic and career goals of children of drivers by removing the financial barrier.

Under the Saksham Scholarship, students from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana who are studying in Class 1 to 12, graduation and postgraduation level will be provided with a one-time (fixed) financial assistance of up to Rs 20,000 to cover their academic expenses.

Eligibility for Saksham Scholarship:

Open for students from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana.

Applicants must be studying in Class 1 to 8.

One of the parents should be a driver (all light motor vehicles and small commercial vehicles such as Taxi, Jeep, Car & delivery vans such as Pickup, magic, school van etc) and should hold a valid driving license.

Annual family income of the applicants from all sources should not be more than Rs 4,00,000.

Children or family members of Mahindra Finance & Buddy4Study are not eligible.

NOTE: Scholarships will be awarded to a maximum of two students per family.

Benefits of Saksham Scholarship:

Rs 5,000 for 1 year

Documents needed for Saksham Scholarship:

Marksheet of the previous qualifying examination

Photo identity proof (Aadhaar card/voter id card/driving license/PAN card)

Family income proof (Form 16A/income certificate from government authority/salary slips, etc.)

Admission proof (Fee receipt/admission letter/institution ID card/ bonafide certificate)

Bank account details of the applicant (cancelled cheque/passbook copy)

Commercial driving license (taxi, cab, mini van, school van, magic/pick-up, etc.)

Contract copy/income proof/employee ID card (for cab driver’s profile if they do not possess a commercial driving license)

Address proof (Domicile certificate/residential certificate/telephone bill/ration card)

Photograph of the applicant

Saksham Scholarship deadline:

September: 15

(Source: buddy4study.com)