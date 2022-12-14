RRB Group D Result 2022 to be out on Dec 24, know how to check

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will declare the result of the Computer Based Exam held for Group D posts under RRC- 01/2019 (Level -1) on December 24,2022.

The candidates who have appeared for the Group D CBT exam held from 17 August 2022 to 11 October 2022 can check the result on the official zonal website of the board- at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB Group D CBT-based examination was conducted in multiple phases in the above mentioned period.

What is After RRB Group D Result 2022 ?

The candidates who clear the RRB Group D Exam 2022 should then go through a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which will likely be conducted tentatively scheduled from January 2023 onwards. The official notice reads, “The eligible candidates expecting to be qualified in CBT are advised to be ready for the which will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates by respective Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of the Zonal Railways.”

A separate notice for the PET will likely be released on its official websites of RRBs/RRC.

Candidates are advised to visit only to the official websites of RRBs/RRC for the latest on the recruitment process.

RRB Group D Expected Cut Off Marks

The exam consisted of 100 questions for 100 marks. Students can go through zone-wise cut marks in the table given below:

RRB Group D CBT result 2022: Know how to check