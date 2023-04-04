Rolls Royce Unnati STEM Scholarship: These students to get Rs 25,000

Rolls Royce Unnati STEM Scholarship Program 2023-24’ is an initiative of Rolls-Royce India to provide financial assistance and education support to girl students to ensure continuity of their education.

Under Rolls Royce Unnati STEM Scholarship program, girl students who are pursuing graduation (general and professional) courses in STEM subjects will be provided with a one-time fixed financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to cover their academic expenses for the academic year.

Eligibility for the scholarship:

Girl students studying in any year of graduation (general & professional) courses in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects are eligible.

Students must have secured minimum 55% marks in previous year/semester.

Annual family income of the applicant should be less than Rs 4,00,000 from all sources.

Students from PAN India can apply.

NOTE: Existing Rolls-Royce Unnati scholars can be given preference.

Benefits of the scholarship:

Each selected scholar will receive a one-time fixed scholarship of Rs 25,000

Documents needed for the Scholarship:

Passport size photograph

Aadhaar card

Family income proof (Salary Slip, Form 16, Income Certificate, ITR, etc.)

Marksheet of previous educational qualification

Current academic year admission proof (fee receipt/admission letter/institution identity card/bonafide certificate)

Bank account details of the scholarship applicant or parents (cancelled cheque/passbook copy)

Click here to apply for Rolls-Royce Unnati STEM Scholarship

Deadline:

May 15, 2023

(Source: buddy4study.com)