Rolls Royce Unnati Scholarships: Eligible candidates to get Rs 35,000

‘Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarships for Women Engineering Students’ is an initiative of Rolls-Royce India Pvt. Ltd. to financially support meritorious girl students in completing their engineering programme.

The ‘Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarships for Women Engineering Students’ is aimed at helping girl students studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of undergraduate engineering degree programme at an AICTE recognized institution in India.

This scholarship is being offered by Rolls-Royce India as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives that primarily focus on supporting and encouraging students interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects. The company also runs several projects to promote STEM learning programmes and skill development.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of the Engineering degree programme (in fields like Aerospace, Marine, Electronics, Computers, etc.) at an AICTE recognized institution.

Applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in their Class 10 and 12 board exams.

Open for girl students only.

Benefits:

Rs 35,000

Documents:

Photo identity proof

Address proof

Class 10 or Class 12 marksheet (self-attested copy)

Proof of admission (college ID card/admission fees receipt etc.)

Current academic year fee receipt

Bank account details of the scholarship applicant (canceled cheque/passbook copy)

How can you apply?

In order to apply online, eligible candidates can visit the ‘Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarships for Women Engineering Students’ application form page. Click here to visit the official website.

Click on the ‘Start Application’ button to begin the application process.

Fill in the required details in the online scholarship application form.

Upload the required documents.

Accept the ‘Terms and Conditions and click on ‘Preview’.

If all the details filled in by the applicant are correctly showing on the preview screen, click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application process.

(Sources: buddy4study.com)