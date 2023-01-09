Results of Special OTET 2022 declared, check your results here

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha declared the results of the Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2022 today.

The Special OTET exam was held in the month of August, 2022. The results of both Paper-I and Paper-II have been announced.

Candidates can check their results on the official website of OTET (http://bseodisha.ac.in.

It is to be noted here that the Special OTET 2022 was conducted on August 29 in two shifts. While the paper I was held in the first shift from 8 AM to 10.30 AM, the second shift was held between 12 PM and 2.30 PM.

The BSE conducts the Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (SOTET) to determine the eligibility of candidates who are in-service teachers as Classes 1 to 8 teachers in any recognised schools approved by the Odisha Government.

The Special OTET exam has two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. The SOTET Paper 1 is for teachers who are teaching the students of Classes 1 to 5 while the Paper 2 is for the teachers who are teaching for the students of Classes 6 to 8.