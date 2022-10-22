Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship 2022: Apply to get from Rs 40,000 to Rs 3 lakh

Raman Kant Munjal Foundation in association with Hero FinCorp Group invites applications for Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship 2022 from Class 12 passed students.

Under the Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship, financial assistance will be provided to the students from the economically weaker section who are not able to continue their higher studies. The selected candidates will receive a scholarship of up to Rs 3 lakhs per year for 3 years.

Eligibility for Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship:

To be eligible, an applicant must:

Be a class 12 passed student in the year 2022

Not be more than 19 years of age as on 31st May 2022

Have a family income of less than Rs 4 lakh per annum

Have obtained a minimum of 80% marks in Class 10 and 12

Benefits of Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship:

The selected candidates will receive scholarships ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 3 lakhs per year for a period of 3 years.

The exact scholarship amount depends on the college fees and students need.

Documents needed for Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship:

Class 10th and 12th Marksheet

Class 10th and 12th school fee receipt

Scholar’s aadhar card

Parents aadhar card

Parents-Pan card or aadhar card

Demand slip from the college stating the fees submitted by applicant

College fee receipt of all semesters/year

College attendance proof

Income certificate

ITR Computational form (all 7 pages reflecting all accounts)

Electricity bill

Bank statement of father and mother (if mother is working) issued from the bank

Affidavit saying all documents submitted by the applicant is true in knowledge

Know how to apply for Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship:

Important dates of Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship

Application Starting: 1st June 2022

Application Closing: 31st Oct 2022

Result announcement: 31st January 2023

Selection Criteria of Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship:

The selection process involves the following steps –

Filling of the application form

Career assessment test

Filling the essay form

The first round of the telephonic interview

Document submission including college acceptance letter

Final round of interview (telephonic or face to face)

Final selection and award of scholarship

Terms and Conditions of Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship:

The courses accepted for this scholarship are only in finance and management.

Note – For detailed information, kindly go through ‘Scholarship Detail Document’.

(Source: buddy4study.com)