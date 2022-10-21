Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme: Selected students to get up to Rs 3,000 per month

Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme for RPF/RPSF 2022-23 is an initiative of the Ministry of Railways, Government of India for the wards and widows of ex-RPF/RPSF personnel.

The aim of the Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme for RPF/RPSF 2022-23 is to encourage the candidates to pursue higher technical and professional education. The selected candidates will receive a scholarship of up to Rs 3,000 per month.

Eligibility for Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme for RPF/RPSF 2022-23:

To be eligible, an applicant must:

be a dependent ward of ex-RPF/RPSF personnel or widow

be pursuing a regular professional or technical degree course (B.E, B.Tech, MBBS, MCA, BCA, B.Pharma, B.Ed, BBS, BCA, MCA, etc) in an institution recognised by the Government Regulatory Bodies such as the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Medical Council of India (MCI), University Grants Commission (UGC), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) etc. (Note – Only the Institutes/Universities/Colleges having All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) regulation will be permissible.)

have secured 60% and above marks in Minimum Educational Qualification (MEQ) i.e. Class 12, diploma/graduation

Note – The scholarship is admissible for only two wards per family and should be ensured by the beneficiaries as well as by the concerned zonal Railways/RPSF.

Benefits of Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme:

A total of 150 scholarships will be disbursed under this scheme. The amount of scholarship would be as follow:

Rs 2,500 per month for male students

Rs 3,000 per month for female students

Note – The payment of scholarship will be granted after approval of the DG/RPF as per the order of merit in each year.

Documents needed for Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme:

Following documents shall be uploaded while applying for the scholarship online:

Service Certificate issued by respective offices of the serving personnel for category 4.

A copy of the PPO/discharge certificate/book for Categories 1, 2, and 3.

Duly attested scanned copy of marksheet/grade card of Class 12/diploma/graduation.

Note – For detailed information about categories, kindly refer to the ‘Scholarship Guidelines’.

Know how to apply for Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme for RPF/RPSF 2022-23:

Important Dates

Scholarship Closing Date: 31st October 2022

Last Date for Defect Verification: 15th November 2022

Last Date for Institute Verification: 15th November 2022

Selection Criteria of Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme:

The candidates will be selected based on the fulfilment of eligibility criteria. If the number of applications exceeds the number of available scholarships, the order of preference for allotment of scholarships will be as under –

Category 1 – Wards/widows of ex-RPF/RPSF personnel who died in harness due to causes attributed to encounters with terrorists or with criminals while protecting Railway Property, Passengers and Passenger areas or those who die during election work

Category 2 – Wards/Widows of ex-RPF/RPSF personnel who died while in service.

Category 3 – Wards of ex-RPF/RPSF (retired) personnel.

Category 4 – Wards of serving RPF/RPSF personnel.

Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme terms and conditions

The scholarship scheme is tenable for one to five years depending on the duration of the course.

50% of the scholarships are reserved for female candidates. In the case of any shortfall in the fresh cases, the scholarship numbers will not be adjusted for girls/boys.

The scholarships will be disbursed to selected students in their respective bank accounts through the Public Finance Management System (PFMS) under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

PMSS can be availed for one course only.

If a student granted a scholarship based on the statement made in the application at any subsequent date is found to be incorrect in any respect, all the remaining scholarship will be forfeited and no application from the ex/serving RPF/window would be entertained in future.

There will be no renewal of the scholarship for the students who do not pass the current class in the same academic year or discontinues the course.

Note – For more information, kindly go through the ‘ Scholarship Guidelines’.

