Philips Scholarship Program: Selected candidates will get Rs 50,000, apply now

Philips Scholarship Program 2022-23 is an initiative of Philips to support meritorious students from economically weaker families to pursue their education in the healthcare field.

Under Philips Scholarship Program, students who are pursuing courses such as MBBS, BDS, Nursing, B.Pharm, BAMS, BHMS or any healthcare related courses will be entitled to receive a fixed scholarship amount of Rs 50,000 to cover their academic expenses.

Eligibility for Philips Scholarship Program:

Students pursuing courses such as MBBS, BDS, Nursing, B.Pharm, BAMS, BHMS or any healthcare related courses (any year) are eligible.

Applicants must have scored at least 70% marks in Class 12 examination.

Annual family income of the applicant must not be more than Rs 6,00,000 from all sources.

Children of employees of Philips & Buddy4Study are not eligible.

Open for students from Pan India.

Benefits:

A fixed amount of Rs 50,000

Note: The scholarship fund can be utilized only for academic expense purpose which includes tuition fees, hostel fees, food, travel, internet, device, books, stationery, research work, etc.

Documents needed to apply:

A government-issued identity proof (Aadhaar card/voter id card/driving license/PAN card)

Current year admission proof (fee receipt/admission letter/institution identity card/bonafide certificate)

Marksheet of Class 12

Family income proof (Form 16A/income certificate from government authority/salary slips, etc.)

Bank account details of applicant (cancelled cheque/passbook copy)

A passport-sized photograph of the applicant

How can you apply?

Deadline: