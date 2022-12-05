Pathani Samanta Mathematics Talent Scholarship: Students of class 11 and 12 will get huge benefit, check

Pathani Samanta Mathematics Talent Scholarship for ST/SC/OBC/SEBC/GENERAL/EBC Communities 2022-23, Odisha is an opportunity offered by the School & Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha to General/ST/SC/OBC/SEBC/EBC students.

This scholarship provides financial assistance to all meritorious higher secondary school students of Odisha having proficiency in Mathematics. Under this scholarship scheme, the students fulfilling the eligibility criteria will receive Rd 5,000 per month for 10 months in a year.

Eligibility of Pathani Samanta Mathematics Talent Scholarship

To be eligible, a candidate must –

Belong to General/ST/SC/OBC/SEBC/EBC category

Be studying in Class 11 and 12 in the Higher Secondary Schools of State-affiliated to the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha

Benefits of Pathani Samanta Mathematics Talent Scholarship:

Under this scholarship scheme, the students fulfilling the eligibility criteria will receive INR 5,000 per month for 10 months in a year.

Key Documents Required for Pathani Samanta Mathematics Talent Scholarship:

Aadhaar Number

Applicant’s Photograph

Income Certificate

Caste certificate

Divyang certificate

Resident certificate

Front page of Passbook for bank account details of the student

Matriculation Certificate (Except in case of Non-matriculate ITI courses)

Previous Examination Certificate

Know how to apply for Pathani Samanta Mathematics Talent Scholarship:

Prior to the introduction of Scholarship portal, the applications for department wise schemes were invited through the state scholarship portal. However, to ensure transparency and accountability in the scholarship administration, this portal came into existence. To apply the scholarship, eligible students need to follow the below given steps:

Click Registration link at the portal, if you are new user. Existing user can click on the login button (Click here for the direct link).

Enter the Aadhaar number and proceed further.

Check your registered mobile or email to get the user ID and password.

Click login link at the portal and enter User ID and password to apply the scholarship.

Provide all necessary details like student, academic, eligibility and bank information.

Click on the “Save as draft” button to draft the information or click on “Next” button to save and proceed the scholarship form.

The preview of the completed form will appear on the page. Download the forms and take its print out.

Important Dates:

Application Start Date: 21st October 2022

Application Deadline – 12th December 2022

Selection Criteria of Pathani Samanta Mathematics Talent Scholarship:

The candidates will be selected based on the following factors –

Fulfilment of eligibility criteria

Online authentication/validation of student records by the Principal/Head of concerned Higher Secondary School/Institution

Final merit/selection list of 1,000 students will be drawn in terms of aggregate marks plus the marks secured in Mathematics in HSC exam provided by BSE (O). (Note – In case of a tie, the position of the candidate shall be determined by the mark secured in S.C.P.

Terms and Conditions of Pathani Samanta Mathematics Talent Scholarship:

Proof of possession of an Aadhaar or undergo Aadhaar authentication is required for applying for the scheme.

Applications which is not validated/authenticated by the institute will be treated as ‘Invalid’.

Note – For detailed information, kindly go through ‘Scholarship Guidelines’.

Contact Details:

School & Mass Education Department

Government of Odisha, Bhubaneswar – 751001

Email Id – [email protected] | Phone Number – 1800-345-6770

Click here to visit the official website.