Panasonic Ratti Chhatr Scholarship: Selected candidate to get Rs 42,500 per year

Panasonic Ratti Chhatr Scholarship 2022-23 is an initiative of Panasonic to provide financial assistance to students coming from low income families and help them to pursue their higher education.

Under the Panasonic Ratti Chhatr Scholarship, students getting admission into B.E./B.Tech. courses at any of the IITs (Indian Institute of Technology) will be provided with a financial assistance of Rs 42,500 per year for 4 years to cover their tuition fees.

As a socially responsible corporate, Panasonic strives to work towards the inclusive growth and development of the society. In line with this objective, the company has initiated this scholarship program to identify and recognize talented youth who are the potential future leaders of the country. Initiated in 2009, this scholarship is aimed at providing equal opportunity and access to education to underprivileged students.

Panasonic Ratti Chhatr Scholarship eligibility:

Students getting admission into B.E./B.Tech. courses at any of the IITs (Indian Institute of Technology) in 2022-23 are eligible.

Must have cleared their Class 12 examination or are awaiting final results.

Must have scored more than 75% marks in Class 12.

Annual family income of the applicant must not be more than Rs 8,00,000 from all sources.

Open for students from pan India.

Only candidates from 2022-2023 batch are eligible to apply.

NOTE: Students must be having admission letter and first-semester fee receipt to be eligible for this scholarship.

Benefits of Panasonic Ratti Chhatr Scholarship:

A selected candidate would get Rs 42,500 per year for four years.

Documents needed for Panasonic Ratti Chhatr Scholarship:

The applicants are required to upload the following documents at the time of application –

Marksheet of Class 12 (2021-22)

A government-issued identity proof (Aadhaar card/voter identity card/driving license/PAN card)

Admission letter

First-semester fee receipt

Bank account details of the applicant

Income proof (Form 16A/income certificate from government authority/salary slips, etc.)

Photograph of the applicant

Know how to apply for Panasonic Ratti Chhatr Scholarship:

Deadline of Panasonic Ratti Chhatr Scholarship:

November 11, 2022

